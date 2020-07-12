The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a new appearance near their home in Beverly Hills on Friday, and Meghan proved that summer has officially arrived with her gorgeous outfit! Dressing for the hot weather, Meghan kept cool in a white linen dress which she paired with matching accessories and an all-important face mask.

While the Duchess' summer style often has royal fans obsessed - with some of her staples in the past including her trusty Panama hat and comfy shirt dresses - her latest outfit is a very casual choice. The sleeveless frock from Magic Linen features a floaty, relaxed silhouette, asymmetrical dip hem and pockets - perfect for carrying around the essentials!

Made from breathable, lightweight fabric, the pretty white design is perfect for summer, so we can't help but wonder if the mother-of-one has also stocked up on the dusty pink version, both of which are still in stock. Since it has a very affordable price tag of £56.58, we wouldn't blame her!

Linen dress, £56.58, Magic Linen

The stylish royal paired it with Chanel cream and black ballet pumps, a large straw hat, a pair of dark sunglasses and a black crossbody bag, while her hair was fastened back into a low ponytail. Meanwhile, her husband Prince Harry could be seen wearing blue jeans, trainers, a grey polo top and a matching cap.

While the pictures don't provide a proper glimpse at the former Suits actress' hairstyle, she recently debuted a new chic side parting instead of her now-signature sleek middle part. The Duke and Duchess made a new video appearance, joining young leaders on a call to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights as part of their work with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Meghan paired her new hairstyle with an elegant and understated white shirt for the important meeting.

Cream pumps, was £185 now £125, Russell & Bromley

Straw hat, £18, ASOS

Linen mini dress, £42, La Redoute

