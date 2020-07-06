Meghan Markle would seriously love this new H&M dress If there’s a such thing as Meghan Markle Blue, this H&M dress is it!

Raise your hand if you think this shade should be renamed Meghan Markle blue! The Duchess of Sussex loves outfits in sky blue hues, from her jaw-droppingly glamorous Victoria Beckham pencil dress at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London back in March, to the relaxed Veronica Beard shirt dress she wore during the royal visit to South Africa with Prince Harry last fall.

RELATED: Loved Meghan Markle's sleeveless blazer dress? Here's an H&M lookalike

That’s why when we spotted this pretty blue chiffon maxi dress at H&M, we could immediately imagine it in Meghan’s closet!

Meghan Markle just cannot resist a sky blue dress – and neither can we. Here she wearing three great 'Meghan Markle blue' looks, left to right: while pregnant with baby Archie, at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London and during the South Africa royal visit

The dress is not just in the cheery blue hue that Meghan loves, but it also encompasses some of her favourite dress details, from the sportswear chic drawstring waist to the dolman sleeves and classic silhouette.

Blue chiffon dress, £39.99/$59.99, H&M

The H&M’s dress, which is sheer but fully lined, and a great look for summer, has the same vibe as the Veronica Beard shirtdress that Meghan has actually worn at least twice: the dress’ outing in South Africa followed the first time that the Duchess wore it in Tonga.

Gorgeous, super wearable, in a great summery shade of blue – when it comes to the H&M lookalike, not even the Duchess of Sussex could ask for more!

