Kate Middleton debuts stunning new haircut and bold polka dots for new appearance The Duchess wowed in Emilia Wickstead

The Duchess of Cambridge has wowed with a new hair look and a gorgeous designer dress for her latest appearance! The royal has met with families to support the launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC initiative that supports parents and carers in developing the language and communication skills of children aged 0-4. In the new pictures, Kate looks beautiful in her Emilia Wickstead polka-dot dress, and what appears to be a newly trimmed hairstyle.

WATCH: Kate supports BBC's Tiny Happy People

The Duchess wore the 'Anatola' dress by one of her favourite designers, which is currently reduced at a huge 70 per cent off – but selling out very quickly. Reduced from £1,565 down to £469, we wonder whether the Duchess snapped it up in the sale!

She teamed the look with her favourite Castañer 'Carina' wedges, £120, tied delicately at the ankle.

No doubt the Duchess was happy to be able to visit her hairdresser following the coronavirus lockdown, and sported a bouncy new style with short face-framing lengths – and are those some new golden highlights we see?

To help launch Tiny Happy People, Kate met with the families involved to hear about their experiences of parenting, their contribution to the campaign and how the initiative's resources and activities have been helping them.

She said: "Families and carers are at the heart of nurturing the next generation of happy, healthy adults, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to turn to for advice.

Kate looked wore an Emilia Wickstead dress

"Tiny Happy People is an invaluable resource which provides parents and carers with support and tips, as well as simple activities to ensure children develop the language skills they need to have the best possible start in life. I am delighted to have been part of its journey and hope families across the UK will enjoy exploring the resources.”

