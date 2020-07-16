Princess Eugenie stuns in summer stripes as she makes new appearance Looking elegant as always!

Princess Eugenie has given us another insight into her at-home wardrobe, and it's just as classic and chic as we would expect! The royal joined an online call with her patron charity Horatio's Garden from her home on Wednesday, and shared a sweet screenshot from the virtual meeting on her Instagram page. Wearing what looks like a pretty striped vest top or dress, Eugenie showed off her laid-back style once again - easy elegance nailed...

MORE: The most stylish royal airport outfits: from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton

Eugenie shared the smiling snapshot on Instagram

The Princess captioned her post: "I had such a lovely call with co-founder Dr Olivia Chapple and all the head gardeners from @horatiosgarden who told me about their particular gardens that they have been nurturing during lockdown and built by this wonderful charity. "

Loading the player...



WATCH: Beatrice and Eugenie's royal style over the years

She added: "For many across the world the garden has been a place to heal and mentally adjust to the world we now live in. For patients with spinal injuries it can bring freedom physically and mentally when confined by your trauma and now more than ever is so integral."

MORE: Duchess Camilla steps out in statement straw hat for stunning new appearance

The Princess often wears classic stripes

For her chat with the group, Eugenie wore her brunette hair down and relaxed and kept her makeup soft and natural as usual - and we spy a golden tan on her shoulders. No doubt she has been enjoying spending time in her own garden, too.

The charity responded to her touching post: "It was truly a pleasure to be able to speak with you and to have such a thoughtful, inspiring conversation. We are so proud to have you as our Royal Patron and look forward to sharing many more stories with you over the years to come."

Eugenie was spotted on a night out in London recently

Eugenie, who also gave her followers another insight into her neutral home decor, has continued to take part in virtual engagements following the coronavirus lockdown - though no doubt we will see her step out for an in-person engagement in time.

She was spotted heading out on a double date night with husband Jack Brooksbank and close friends Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling recently, too - rocking a pair of leather leggings and a gorgeous Cult Gaia handbag. More please, Eugenie!