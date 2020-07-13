Princess Eugenie wows in leather leggings as she steps out for date night with Jack Brooksbank The couple were spotted with Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Princess Eugenie dressed up to the nines for a starry double date with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Saturday evening, as the couple joined close friends Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling for dinner. The foursome were pictured leaving Notting Hill restaurant Casa Cruz – and both ladies most definitely seemed to have dressed up for their meal out post lockdown! Eugenie looked beautiful in a pair of cool leather leggings, Aquazzura embroidered heels and her silky Galvan overcoat, which added a pop of orange to her look.

The Princess accessorised with what looks like a Cult Gaia crossbody bag, and pulled her brunette hair away from her face in a chic style.

Ellie also looked gorgeous in a silky green midi dress, which she teamed with a strappy pair of black heels.

WATCH: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's style over the years

Eugenie and Ellie have long been close friends, and it's been reported that she actually played matchmaker for the singer and introduced her to now-husband Caspar. Ellie was among the guests at Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding, and likewise Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were pictured at Ellie's nuptials.

The royal connections don't stop there, as Ellie has been spotted with Prince Harry in the past, and also sang at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding!

She told Vanity Fair of the moment: "I did their first dance and like, talk about scary. I was so nervous, my hands were shaking. That's one of my memories, looking down at them [shaking]."

Eugenie and Ellie at a basketball game in 2017

While Eugenie and Jack spent most of the coronavirus lockdown at the home of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, the Princess made a number of appearances on social media and via video call. The couple championed a number of charitable efforts, too, dropping supplies to local healthcare centres, hospitals and organisations in need.

Since the royal family have returned to in-person engagements in recent weeks, perhaps we will see Eugenie pay a visit to one of her patronages soon – and no doubt she'll wow us with her royal wardrobe once again.

