Princess Eugenie keeps combining these two accessories and we can't blame her The royal loves to rock her Valentino 'Rockstud' heels and her M2Malletier bag at the same time

Princess Eugenie is one snappy dresser, and the royal is just as happy in a Topshop dress as she is in high fashion designers like Peter Pilotto. And when it comes to accessories, Eugenie means serious business. She has hoards of great pieces; from fancy Louis Vuitton bags to Aquazzura high heels. But we've noticed the royal often wears one particular shoe-and-bag-combination.

The newlywed has been seen rocking her favourite 'Amor/Fati' hexagon shaped handbag by M2Malletier teamed with her gunmetal high heel studded shoes by Valentino at least three times, and on each occasion, it has been for a very special royal event. We all have items we 'keep for best' and perhaps these are Eugenie's.

Eugenie looked incredible in her metallic Peter Pilotto dress, accessories, of course, with her Valentino heels and M2 Malletier top handle bag – her go-to combination for special royal occasions

At the Duke of Edinburgh Awards held at Buckingham Palace in May 2019, Princess Eugenie looked incredible in a metallic ombre Peter Pilotto dress which was embossed with a silver leaf pattern. But what really made the outfit? Her Valentino heels and that lush £1025 M2Malletier top handle bag.

Princess Eugenie loves Valentino 'Rockstud' shoes which have become a modern classic

Valentino Garavani 'Rockstud' 100 T-bar leather courts, £670, Selfridges

If you cast your mind back to 2018, when Eugenie debuted the killer combo at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, she was widely regarded as one of the best-dressed guests.

Spotted: The Princess wore the same acessories to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

The Princess rocked a simple light blue frock, which was designed by Gainsbourg. She teamed her pillbox hat with her fave shoes and handbag and the whole ensemble worked a treat.

The royal was snapped at Ascot in the same shoes, carrying the same bag

A month later at Ascot, Princess Beatrice's little sister brought out her favourite duo yet again - teaming her dove grey Osmon with the fancy shoes and bag, and a striking hat by Emily London. Royals love to recycle, and we can't blame her for sporting the shoes because they retail at around £545. Sure, they're pricey – but if you think of the cost per wear, it's kind of a bargain!

