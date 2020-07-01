Glowing Princess Eugenie stuns in stripes for latest appearance How beautiful did she look?

Princess Eugenie teamed up with her sister Princess Beatrice for a special new joint appearance on Wednesday, and as usual she chose an elegant and classic outfit for the engagement. The Queen's granddaughters, who are honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust, spoke with six young people from across the North West who are helped by the charity's specialist nurses and youth support co-ordinators based at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

WATCH: Beatrice and Eugenie team up for joint Zoom call

Eugenie, 30, looked flawless and glowing in the video, choosing a classic Breton striped top and subtle hoop earrings for the chat. She also showed off her sun-kissed hair, which has no doubt lightened in the UK sunshine.

Beatrice, meanwhile, wore her balloon-sleeve Zara dress that she was first seen wearing during an appearance for her mum's 'Story Time With Fergie and Friends' YouTube channel at the weekend.

The Princesses were joined by young people who have been helped by the Teenage Cancer Trust

Joining the video call from their respective homes, the Princesses heard directly from the group how advice on shielding, necessary appointment delays and loved ones not being able to visit them in hospital, due to the pandemic, has impacted their mental and overall wellbeing – and how Teenage Cancer Trust is helping them through the crisis.

Eugenie wore a chic striped top

In one sweet moment, one patient told Princess Eugenie that seeing the royal in her wedding dress with her scoliosis scar visible had helped to boost her confidence about showing her own scars on her neck and chest from surgery.

Darcy Shaw, 21, bravely said: "I've always struggled with my body image, way before I got diagnosed with cancer, and anxiety and mental health issues. I was quite recently diagnosed in February, and now have a scar on my neck and chest from surgery. And I thought to myself, well everything is going to plummet.

Eugenie proudly showed her scoliosis scar on her wedding day

"But actually, the complete opposite has happened, and I put that entirely down to all the support I've had through the lockdown. I’ve attended body image workshops with Teenage Cancer Trust, and it's boosted my confidence, I can't believe it. I blog a lot and I'm on Instagram and I actually post more photos of myself now, showing my scars, and actually feel better about myself."

Eugenie told her: "Woo - I love hearing that Darcy. I have a big old scar down my back and I'm proud to show it off."