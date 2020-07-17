You can now match your Kate Middleton-style Breton stripe tee with a face mask The iconic French stripes now come in a chic summer face covering

Kate Middleton is a big fan of classic style and her summer style is definitely one to watch. That’s why we’re taking inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge when it comes to face mask fashion, including Duchess Kate-inspired floral face coverings, and also her beloved Breton stripes! The chic French pattern has long been a warm-weather royal staple for tops, but you can also now wear them in the form of a washable and reusable face covering.

Duchess Kate has been a fan of timeless Breton striped tops for years

And if you really want to rock the look in style, you can match your face mask with your Breton striped top with a co-ordinated set!

Breton striped face mask, £40, available in five colours, Saint James

Saint James, the French company founded back in the 19th century and which pioneered Breton stripes when they designed for the French Navy, is leading the way with a very cool collection of tops and face masks to match.

Galathee II Striped top, £59, available in sixteen colours, Saint James

The Breton striped masks, which come in a set of two for £40, are made in the same cotton as the brand’s popular striped sailor jerseys. You can get the looks in traditional colours such as navy and red, or go for a Breton stripe look in light blue or multiple hues.

