Duchess Camilla debuts face mask to match her royal outfit – and looks incredible

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another public engagement at the National Gallery on Tuesday, wearing a face mask for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Looking elegant as always, Camilla chose to wear her chic denim dress and her pretty patterned face covering, which appeared to feature a gorgeous peacock feather print. She also carried her favourite summer straw bag from Heidi Klein.

Camilla wore a peacock feather mask with her blue dress

While we're not sure where the Duchess got her co-ordinating face mask yet, we wouldn't be surprised if she'd had it custom made to match her dress. Pictured strolling amongst onlookers as she arrived at the National Gallery, she fit in perfectly with her chic face covering.

WATCH: Camilla visits the National Gallery

Camilla joins the likes of Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who also been pictured wearing a mask to match her royal outfits during her engagements. Perhaps the British royal has decided to wear one following the change in guidelines in the UK, which now requires people to wear a mask during visits to the shops and supermarkets.

The Duchess visited the recently reopened National Gallery to meet staff involved in the organisation's Covid-19 response and reopening process. As the first major national art museum to open its doors in the UK following the lockdown, Camilla was shown the new safety procedures that are in place, which sees all staff wearing face coverings.

The royal was also shown around the recently renovated Room 32 - displaying 17th-century Italian paintings by artists including Caravaggio, Artemisia and Orazio Gentileschi – and viewed a newly restored painting of Charles I by Van Dyck.

