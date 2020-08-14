The secret meaning behind Meghan Markle's farewell tour wardrobe The Duchess wore some iconic looks

Meghan Markle is known for her show-stopping style, but nothing compares to the looks she wore during her farewell tour.

From an electric blue Victoria Beckham dress to the blistering red Safiyaa ‘Kalika’ gown she donned for the Mountbatten Festival of Music, Meghan certainly turned heads during her final round of royal engagements.

WATCH: Meghan Markle wears Victoria Beckham to Endeavour Fund awards

And according to the new royal biography Finding Freedom, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the style icon's last few looks were carefully planned to help Meghan "go out with a bang".

Meghan at the Mountbatten Festival of Music

It’s reported that while planning Meghan's now-iconic looks, the doting mum's long-time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, retorted that she "go out with a bang".

Writing about the Endeavour Fund Awards, which saw Meghan wear a striking midi dress by Victoria Beckham, Omid and Carolyn revealed: "Earlier in the day Daniel Martin (who, when planning all her looks for the week, had joked, 'Go out with a bang!) had done her makeup and George Northwood her hair."

The authors continued: "The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan's blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham, were carefully planned."

Meghan wearing Emilia Wickstead

We have to admit, we certainly won't be forgetting Meghan's look that night any time soon.

Meghan added extra oomph to her VB dress by accessorizing with a navy Stella McCartney clutch and heels by Manolo Blahnik.

An eye-catching pair of golden hoop earrings completed the outfit.

Then, for the Mountbatten Festival of Music, the Duchess took things up a notch, wearing a siren red, £1,295 Safiyaa gown, coupled with an equally bold red satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik, which retails for £1,260.

For her very last engagement before jetting off to Canada with husband Prince Harry, Meghan was seen in a breath-taking caped, emerald green dress by Emilia Wickstead.

But it was Meghan's matching hat and netted by William Chambers that really made a statement as she stepped back from royal duties.

