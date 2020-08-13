We suspect Princess Beatrice would love this new Marks & Spencer dress The M&S floral shirtdress would fit right into the royal bride's wardrobe

If you’re a fan of royal style, you know that some of your favourite members of royalty, from Kate Middleton to sisters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, can’t resist the allure of a great floral dress. That’s why when we spotted this darling flower print shirtdress from Marks & Spencer, we immediately thought it would fit into royal bride Princess Bea’s wardrobe.

Princess Beatrice, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise royal wedding in July, is a major fan of floral prints, and the M&S look is strikingly similar to dark blue floral dresses Beatrice has worn in the past from designer brands like Erdem and Beulah London.

Princess Beatrice loves long-sleeved floral print dresses, like this one from Erdem

The Marks & Spencer dress, which comes in sizes 6 to 24, features pastel pink, yellow and cornflower blue blooms against a dark navy backdrop. The long-sleeved frock has a button collar and a tie belt at the waist for a flattering fit.

Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

And let’s not forget that although they often choose designer brands, the royals are also fans of Marks & Spencer. For example, Kate Middleton has worn M&S at least twice in 2020, donning a pink suit for an official engagement earlier this year, and a blue floral dress for a video engagement during lockdown.

On a related note, the Meghan Markle effect came into play when the Duchess of Sussex wore a £49.50 M&S bodycon dress for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018, causing the look to sell out in nearly every size. The royal, who has moved into a new house in Santa Barbara with Prince Harry and baby Archie, also collaborated with Marks & Spencer for a charity capsule collection to aid SmartWorks.

