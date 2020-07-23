6 face masks by her favourite brands that Meghan Markle would love We’ve scouted out face coverings made by the Duchess of Sussex’s go-to designers

Meghan Markle has been seen out and about during the pandemic, adhering to social distancing rules and guidelines by wearing a face mask wherever she needs to step out in public in her home city of Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been seen enough for us to really gauge her face mask style, but since her favourite brands and designers are now making face coverings, we definitely have an idea of the looks she would love.

Duchess Meghan is well known for her understated, modern-yet-classic style, with clean lines, a rich but simple colour palette of neutrals and solid brights – like the beautiful sky hue we've dubbed “Meghan Markle blue”.

Meghan has added two new labels – Magic Linen and Janessa Leoné – to her closet recently, along with longtime favourites (left to right) Misha Nonoo, Banana Republic and Aritizia

So if you’d like to copy Meghan’s style in face mask form, we’ve put together the perfect wish list of face masks the Duchess would love.

The former Suits actress caused a fashion splash this summer when she wore the £60 'Toscana' dress by Magic Linen while out in Beverly Hills – and the Meghan Markle effect was instant. "Our team is rescheduling summer vacation and rushing back to fulfil all your orders,” a spokesperson explained. The up and coming brand Meghan loves has face masks in various colours that are just as beautiful as their handmade-to-order dresses.

Magic Linen Linen face mask, £9.60, Magic Linen

On the same Beverly Hills outing, Meghan wore an oversized straw hat by Janessa Leoné – and guess what? The designer makes super stylish face coverings, too! The face coverings, which are hand made in Los Angeles, are made from recycled deadstock fabric, have hidden elastic ear loops and a pocket to insert a filter. The brand will donate 100 percent of the profits from face mask sales to charity Direct Relief.

Janessa Leone face mask, £30.37, Janessa Leoné

When it comes to her style, Meghan hasn’t yet been spotted (get it?) in a full animal print look, but she does love a good animal print accessory to add a subtly wild pop to her outfits. That’s why we’re sure that these face masks in leopard print and even a cute giraffe motif by one of her go-to high street brands, Banana Republic, would catch the animal lover's eye.

Set of 3 face masks in animal print, £25, Banana Republic

And Meghan doesn’t often wear florals, but when she does they are often painterly and modern in brighter colours. Which is why these graphic floral Banana Republic masks are also right up her street.

Set of 3 face masks in floral print, £25, Banana Republic

Meghan has long been a fan of Aritizia, and the Canadian brand has now infused their style into gorgeous 100 percent linen face masks made in four lovely colours including Cairo Gold and Fresco Pink.

Adjustable face mask, $10 (£7.85) each, Aritzia

Designer Misha Nonoo, one of Meghan’s BFFs, has her own line of cotton masks with a pack of three costing $45 (around £35), of which $3 will go to benefit the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response. And surprise! There's even one, in you, guessed it, Meghan's favourite shade of blue. Note that while international shipping to the UK is $35 on the Misha Nonoo website, it is free for purchases over $250.

MN face mask, set of 3, $45 (£35.32), Misha Nonoo

