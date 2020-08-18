Topshop's new It dress has Kate Middleton's name written all over it The Topshop dress has everything the Duchess adores, from a floral print to a midi hem

A new report by Love the Sales revealed that Internet searches for Kate Middleton's wardrobe are up a whopping 86 per cent since lockdown, and we're not surprised! The Duchess of Cambridge’s array of picture-perfect floral dresses that she has worn for video calls and in-person engagements have been among our favourite royal fashion moments of the summer. That’s why when we spotted this floral dress at Topshop, we instantly imagined it in Duchess Kate’s closet.

RELATED: Every outfit Kate Middleton wore during lockdown

Short-sleeved floral midi dresses have been one of Duchess Kate's go-to summer looks

The floaty dress has everything the Duchess of Cambridge loves, from a cute floral print and feminine short sleeves to mid-length hem.

Ivory floral ruched-sleeve dress, Was £45 Now £30, Topshop

The ruched sleeve midi dress comes in four different prints – green daisy, ivory floral, toile and orange ditsy – so there’s pretty much one for every taste.

RELATED: Remember Kate Middleton's perfect summer blouse? Well we've found the perfect lookalike at Topshop

Orange ditsy ruched-sleeve dress, Was £45 Now £30, Topshop

And if you are really looking for a bargain, the orange floral ditsy print is on sale! It's a great buy to transition to autumn – a pair of tights and a blazer or cardigan will be the perfect layered look this fall.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.