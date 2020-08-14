Prince Louis' favourite childrenswear brand now does kids’ face masks – and they’re royally adorable Kate Middleton dresses her younger son in La Coqueta, which now makes face coverings for kids

We just can't get enough of Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet little son Prince Louis, who looked sooooo cute wearing Spanish brand La Coqueta in his grandfather Prince Charles’s 70th birthday portraits. That's why we were very excited to discover that the royally-approved brand has brought their adorable style to this year's must-have childrenswear accessory – kids' face masks.

The Cambridges are one stylish family! William and Kate would no doubt love the kids' face masks by La Coqueta, a childrenswear brand they already dress youngest Prince Louis in

La Coqueta's handmade face coverings, which are also reversible (!), start at £7 each and are made from 100 percent cotton or linen – meaning they're light and breathable for summer.

Sizes of the machine-washable masks range from ages four to 12, and there’s also a grown-up collection so children can match with mum and dad!

The masks by the Spanish brand are washable and reversible, as seen here

La Coqueta face masks exude the same sweet yet sophisticated style that can be found in the brand's childrenswear, and they're also eco-friendly, with some created from repurposed fabrics from La Coqueta’s past clothing collections.

In the Prince of Wales's birthday portraits with the Royal Family, Prince Louis wore La Coqueta's £72 Carolina Boy Ceremony set. And while choosing the brand for such a landmark occasion demonstrates Duchess Kate is clearly a fan, it’s not just the royals who will love the label’s new kids’ face coverings. Hollywood stars including Anne Hathaway and Milla Jovovich have also snapped up La Coqueta face masks to help protect their own families as well.

