Remember Queen Letizia's zebra print dress? We've found the perfect lookalike at & Other Stories

Queen Letizia always looks the part. Back in November, the monarch nailed airport chic when she flew from Madrid to Havana alongside her husband, King Felipe to embark upon their four-day visit of Cuba. Dressed to impress in a stunning black and white shirt dress from Hugo Boss, Letizia paired her belted midi with fuschia sling-back heels and a matching bag by one of her go-to designers, Carolina Herrera. She styled her brunette hair in loose curls and opted for a natural makeup look, dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow, complete with rosy blusher, and a high-shine pink lipgloss. Want to replicate her look? Good news, & Other Stories is selling a near-identical version for £95.

Queen Letizia first wore her Hugo Boss dress while visiting Cuba

The brand – which is a favourite of The Duchess of Cambridge and Holly Willoughby's – is selling this pretty patterned number online. Still available in all UK sizes, it features a self-tie detail, statement pleated shoulders, a high collar, and an asymmetric hem. Sure to turn heads, coordinate this zebra-print frock with heeled sandals, cat-eye sunglasses, and a black crossbody bag for the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble.

Puff sleeve dress, £95, & Other Stories

We're loving Letizia's summer wardrobe at the moment and we've been taking major style cues from the Spanish royal. Earlier this month, the mum-of-two stepped out in a plunging red dress from Spanish designer, Adolfo Dominguez. Braving the summer sun in Palma de Mallorca, Letizia donned her fiery red midi for a special visit to the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum alongside Felipe and their daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

Looking equally as lovely, just last week the monarch also made headlines when she opted for a white broderie dress from Uterque, priced at £150. Arriving in Menorca with her family, Letizia wore the brand's 'Shell Broderie Button Sundress', pairing her fairytale frock with white espadrille wedges and a blue bohemian bag. We can't wait to see what else she wears this summer!

