﻿
kate middleton floral dress emilia wickstead dupes

You can get a Kate Middleton style floral shirt dress on sale right now starting at just £15

And Kate's original Emilia Wickstead 'Aurora' shirt dress is on sale, too!

Karen Silas

We've noticed that one of Kate Middleton's favourite dress styles lately is the classic shirt dress – particularly in floral print. And we’re so excited that we can find lookalike floral shirt dresses in the summer fashion sales!

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie’s favourite Erdem florals are on sale for up to 60% off 

It’s not secret the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the style. She wore a red flower print dress by Beulah in a Zoom call in May, but that wasn’t the only time we’ve seen the royal wearing the effortless look.

kate middleton emilia wickstead floral shirt dress

Kate was blooming lovely in a floral shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead at last summer's Back to Nature Festival

In fact, one of our all-time favourite shirt dresses worn by the Duchess of Cambridge made a royal visit to the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking last summer. Kate was stunning a pretty floral 'Aurora' frock by Emilia Wickstead, a style which you can currently find in the sales.

kate middleton emilia wickstead dress original

The original: Duchess Kate's Emilia Wickstead 'Aurora' dress in a pink version, £1,420 £852, Matches

BUY NOW

While that gorgeous look came with a price tag of nearly £1,500, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a copy Kate outfit. In fact, sales at some of the Duchess' go-tos, including Marks & Spencer and Boden, have similar styles at huge discounts, starting at just £15. 

We love Duchess Kate style floral dresses so much we’ve put together an edit of similar styles. Check out these blooming gorgeous looks!

marks and spencer printed frill

Printed frill belted shirt dress, £45 £22, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

marks and spencer floral midi

Floral midi shirt dress, £39.50 £15, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW 

isodora shirt dress boden

Isodora shirt dress, £90 £54, Boden

BUY NOW

orella shirt dress boden

Orella shirt dress, £250 £150, Boden

BUY NOW

mint velvet shirt dress john lewis

Mint Velvet shirt dress, £129, £65, John Lewis

BUY NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about kate middleton style

More news