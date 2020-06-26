You can get a Kate Middleton style floral shirt dress on sale right now starting at just £15 And Kate's original Emilia Wickstead 'Aurora' shirt dress is on sale, too!

We've noticed that one of Kate Middleton's favourite dress styles lately is the classic shirt dress – particularly in floral print. And we’re so excited that we can find lookalike floral shirt dresses in the summer fashion sales!

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie’s favourite Erdem florals are on sale for up to 60% off

It’s not secret the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the style. She wore a red flower print dress by Beulah in a Zoom call in May, but that wasn’t the only time we’ve seen the royal wearing the effortless look.

Kate was blooming lovely in a floral shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead at last summer's Back to Nature Festival

In fact, one of our all-time favourite shirt dresses worn by the Duchess of Cambridge made a royal visit to the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking last summer. Kate was stunning a pretty floral 'Aurora' frock by Emilia Wickstead, a style which you can currently find in the sales.

The original: Duchess Kate's Emilia Wickstead 'Aurora' dress in a pink version, £1,420 £852, Matches

While that gorgeous look came with a price tag of nearly £1,500, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a copy Kate outfit. In fact, sales at some of the Duchess' go-tos, including Marks & Spencer and Boden, have similar styles at huge discounts, starting at just £15.

We love Duchess Kate style floral dresses so much we’ve put together an edit of similar styles. Check out these blooming gorgeous looks!

Printed frill belted shirt dress, £45 £22, Marks & Spencer

Floral midi shirt dress, £39.50 £15, Marks & Spencer

Isodora shirt dress, £90 £54, Boden

Orella shirt dress, £250 £150, Boden

Mint Velvet shirt dress, £129 , £65, John Lewis

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.