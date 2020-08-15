Meghan Markle's silk top is the most beautiful shade of orange you've ever seen The Duchess looked gorgeous

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Friday, when Meghan interviewed CEO Emily Ramshaw about creating a transformative newsroom centred on gender equity.

MORE: Meghan Markle shares first look inside stunning new £11.2million home

For the important occasion, Meghan wore a beautiful silk Hugo Boss top, which the style icon paired with gorgeous bracelets from Cartier and Monica Vinader.

Meghan's sleek top was a light shade of sunset orange, and we're totally obsessed!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle opens up about her own experience with the media

The Duchess spoke to Glamour last week ahead of the interview, saying: "The 19th*'s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important."

MORE: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since royal biography released

She continued: "I'm looking forward to asking the co-founder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core."

Regular-fit sleeveless top in stretch silk, £69.54, Hugo Boss

Meghan's enviable wardrobe has been a hot topic of discussion this week, after the secret behind her farewell tour outfits was recently revealed.

MORE: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret Turkish getaway

From an electric blue Victoria Beckham dress to the blistering red Safiyaa ‘Kalika’ gown she donned for the Mountbatten Festival of Music, Meghan certainly turned heads during her final round of royal engagements, and as it happens, her show-stopping looks were no accident.

According to the new royal biography Finding Freedom, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the style icon's last few looks were carefully planned to help Meghan "go out with a bang".

It’s reported that while planning Meghan's now-iconic looks, the doting mum's long-time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, retorted that she "go out with a bang".

Writing about the Endeavour Fund Awards, which saw Meghan wear a striking midi dress by Victoria Beckham, Omid and Carolyn revealed: "Earlier in the day Daniel Martin (who, when planning all her looks for the week, had joked, 'Go out with a bang!) had done her makeup and George Northwood her hair."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.