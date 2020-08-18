Kate Middleton will no doubt be celebrating today – one of her favourite fashion labels, Beulah London, is back online!

The Duchess of Cambridge has long championed the ethical brand, but the website had been under maintenance for the last few months after the fashion label was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Kate and Prince William mark the NHS' birthday

There is good news for Beulah fans, however – as of Tuesday, the website is back up and running and several of Kate's favourite pieces are fully stocked and ready to shop.

The Duchess wore the 'Shalini Micro Geo' dress for one of her lockdown appearances to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday in July. Sadly, royal fans were unable to get their hands on the £525 garment… until now!

The contrast collar number, which looks very similar to her iconic Alessandra Rich dress, is a classic piece that will take you into autumn. We predict a major sell-out!

Shalini Micro Geo dress, £525, Beulah London

If you're after a more affordable dupe, this simple Hush shirt dress will do the trick nicely - and it's just £60 in the sale.

Julie Polka Dot Midi Dress, £60, Hush

Duchess Catherine also memorably sported a pretty pink dress by the brand for a Zoom call in May - and it's now back in stock online too.

Beulah issued a statement to their loyal customers and HELLO! on Tuesday, explaining: "We have some positive news, the Beulah website is now back up and running! As it has been for so many people in the UK and across the globe, the last few months have been very tough for the Beulah team and our wider stakeholders.

"However, as we slowly come out the other side of this crisis, we feel hugely grateful that the spirit of Beulah will still live on. Now more than ever as we see the devastating socio-economic effects of coronavirus play out across the world, marginalised communities need our support.

"We have dedicated the last 10 years of our lives to improving the livelihoods of vulnerable and trafficked women through the business of fashion and remain fully committed, now more than ever, to our original mission.

Kate's Beulah London dress was a hit with royal fans

"We are incredibly grateful to you all for helping us make this vision a reality and for your continued support along the way. We are excited to see where this next journey together takes us.

"Please do visit the website to view our Spring Summer collection (as summer is not yet over!), some of which are new pieces that we are excited for you to see."

Beulah London was founded in 2010 by Kate's friends, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan.

The label and its charitable foundation, The Beulah Trust, were set up to help victims of sex trafficking and abuse, offering grants for skill-based courses. We don't think there's any better excuse to get your credit card out...

