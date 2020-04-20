The Duchess of Sussex is the latest royal to prove she's super relatable with her lockdown wardrobe! In the new pictures of Harry and Meghan doing their volunteer work in Los Angeles, the Duchess can be seen wearing a pair of comfy joggers, her favourite Adidas Stan Smith trainers and a simple black jersey top. The royal couple has been working hard delivering food parcels to those in need in their local community with charity Project Angel Food, so of course they dressed comfortably and casually as they made their visits to local neighbourhoods.

WATCH: Meghan makes food deliveries in LA

Meghan's slouchy trousers are the 'Mixed Media Jersey Pants' by LA designer James Perse, and are still available to buy for £321 if you want to emulate her comfy royal style! Made in breathable cotton, we bet they are ultra-soft and easy to wear with a pair of go-to trainers like Meghan's.

Meghan wears Mixed Media Jersey Sweatpants, £321, James Perse

The gorgeous joggers are also available in an all-in-one jumpsuit if you prefer that look - and we bet Duchess Meghan has her eye on it, too! The 'Mixed Media Cotton Jumpsuit' costs £420 at Selfridges - we could totally see Ms Markle rocking it.

Mixed Media cotton jumpsuit, £420, Selfridges

And if your budget can't stretch to designer prices, we've found a very similar dupe in the GAP sale for just £35.96 - but hurry, it's selling out fast! The brand's 'Utility Jogger' in the colour 'greenway' has been reduced from its full price of £44.95, and will undoubtedly give you the royal look for less.

Utility jogger, £35.96, GAP

The Sussexes officially stepped back from their working royal roles on 31 March, after carrying out a number of final engagements in the UK. They have since moved to LA with their baby son Archie Harrison, who turns one in May. Fans of the couple can expect to see a lot more of them in the future, as Meghan is set to take part in her first TV interview on Monday - we wonder what she'll wear this time…

