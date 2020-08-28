10 best face masks for people who really love the royals Royal face coverings are top on our wish list...

Royal fans often wear their hearts on their sleeves – and now you can show off your favourite royals on your face! Not only are there floral face masks á la Kate Middleton and face coverings designed by Meghan Markle’s favourite labels, but you can also rock a face mask actually emblazoned with images inspired by British royals themselves.

To help show off your love of all things royal whlle protecting yourself and others, we've created this edit of the best royal family themed face coverings that you can buy now! There's something for every royal fan, whether your favourite is the Queen, royal brothers Princes William and Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex or all of the above.

Shop royal family inspired face coverings

Wear a face mask paying homage to the Queen, who was crowned when she was just 25 years old, with a cool vintage image of the royal matriarch in her youth, wearing a tiara, red lippy and a carefree smile.

Young Queen face mask, £12.25, Redbubble

Attention Duchess of Cambridge fans! Remember that time Kate Middleton wore a cowboy hat? This creation keeps it simple with an image of the Duchess' visit to Canada.

Kate Middleton face mask, £14.87, Redbubble

This face covering adorably pays tribute to two British favourites: tea and the Queen!

Her Majestea face mask, £11.83, Redbubble

Commemorate Prince William and Kate Middleton's spectacular royal wedding day with a cartoon rendition of their joyous drive off to the reception.

William and Kate royal wedding face mask, £12.68, Redbubble

Meghan Markle fans won’t want to miss out on this accessory that exudes positive vibes, in royal purple, natch, emblazoned with the words “Sparkle Like Markle”.

Sparkle Like Markle face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Fans of Meghan – and royal style – can't go wrong with a Duchess of Sussex face covering that gives a nod to her best royal fashion, including the Givenchy wedding dress she wore when she married Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle royal style face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Speaking of Prince Harry, fans of the now California-based royal and his brother Prince William will love this face covering. Today they are Princes who’ve found their better halves, but this facemask immortalises the brothers back in their heartthrob days.

Harry and Wills face mask, £10.14, Redbubble

To express your love of the Queen and the Royal Family in a bit more subtle fashion, this face mask has a tiny pattern of miniature monarchs. If someone is able to see what the print is, they’re too close!

Queen Elizabeth II pattern face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

You can’t think of the Queen without thinking of one of the major joys in her life – her pet corgis! There is no shortage of face masks emblazoned with the adorable breed of pups, which the monarch has had as beloved family pets since she was a child in the 1930s.

The Queen was so enamoured of the painting Cindy Lass created for Her Majesty’s 80th birthday – featuring the monarch’s seven dogs – that she reportedly hung the artwork in her private quarters. Now you can buy the historic print in a face covering.

The Queen’s Corgis face mask, £12, Etsy

Another corgi mask with artistic (and royal) flare is this face mask which features a Welsh corgi against a feminine floral backdrop Kate Middleton would love.

Pembroke Welsh corgi watercolour face mask, £15.88, Etsy

Of course royalty isn’t just about the modern monarchy. This Queen Elizabeth I face mask is throwing it waaaay back with an image of the iconic Queen in the 16th century wearing a very 21st-century accessory: a face mask.

Queen Elizabeth I face mask, £17.50, Zazzle

