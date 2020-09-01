Queen Rania of Jordan stuns in intricate white gown for beautiful 50th birthday portrait The royal's special day is 31 August

Happy birthday to Queen Rania of Jordan, who celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday!

The royal marked her big day by sharing a gorgeous family photograph on Instagram, as well as releasing some stunning official portraits - including an exclusive shot with HELLO!. In another, she wears a beautiful embroidered gown from Ashi Studio, while in a further snap she opts for a relaxed look in a navy jumper and jeans.

Queen Rania looked beautiful in her Ashi Studio gown

In her Instagram photo, the Queen looked beautiful in a white silk pleated dress as she posed with her family, writing: "Nothing beats a day spent surrounded with the people you love most. And thank you all for your lovely birthday greetings - you made my day!"

WATCH: Queen Rania's style over the years

The monarch's incredible Ashi Studio dress is the 'long-sleeved crepe gown with embroidery and button detail' by Beirut designer Mohammed Ashi, who released a statement about the look on Instagram.



Rania shared a sweet snap with her family on her birthday

"I am very honored for Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power. I wish Her Majesty a Happy Birthday," he wrote.

Ashi Studio gowns are available to pre-order from Luisa Viaroma, where the incredible couture creations cost upwards of £9000.

She also posed in a jumper and jeans

Meanwhile, Rania's off-duty look is a little more relatable – and while we haven't tracked down her chic knit, we have spotted a similar silhouette for just £17.99 at H&M.

SHOP SIMILAR: fine knit jumper, £17.99, H&M

Speaking to HELLO! about her birthday plans this year, the Queen revealed that she had enjoyed plenty of time with her family in recent months. "On past birthdays, I've always wished for more time with my husband and kids – and so far this year, time is all I’ve had!" she joked.

Rania shared an exclusive portrait with HELLO!

"It has been such a blessing to have all my children around, particularly during the months when Jordan was under a strict lockdown,” says Rania, mother to Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 23, Princess Salma, 19 and Prince Hashem, 15, from her marriage to King Abdullah II.

"Like so many families, we were grateful to be together, but also heartbroken to see the pain and loss this virus has inflicted on so many around the world.

"On my birthday, as long as the people I love are nearby, and they are healthy and safe, I could not possibly ask for more."

