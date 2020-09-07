Radiant Duchess Camilla wows in green as she returns for new appearance following summer break Look at that icy blonde blow-dry!

The Duchess of Cornwall returned to royal engagements in style on Monday, looking beautiful in green as she attended her first full event as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since taking over the role from Prince Philip.

Wearing her specially-made Rifles coat dress and her bugle brooch, Camilla also appeared to be sporting a freshly-coiffed hairstyle with her signature icy blonde finish.

Her green DeMellier handbag - also loved by the Duchess of Sussex - and navy block heels finished the look.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing Autumn's biggest boot trends! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Loading the player...



WATCH: Camilla takes part in her first engagement as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles

The Duchess attended the Beachley Barracks near Chepstow for the special engagement, which saw her welcomed by eight buglers playing a newly-composed fanfare called 'The Duchess' to commemorate her becoming new role at the regiment.

Camilla also chatted with Riflemen who had recently completed their initial training at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick - and presented The Rifles Coin to the best Rifleman from the course.

Camilla's bespoke green coat dress was inspired by the Rifles' uniform

The royal was made Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles in July, in a special socially distanced ceremony undertaken at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

MORE: Countess Sophie carries quirky new handbag as she steps out for new appearance

She debuted her beautiful bespoke dress at the ceremony, which was modelled on the regiment's own uniform. Made in bottle green with a black trim, it features the same buttons as worn on the soldiers' tunics – which have bugles on them.

Duchess Meghan also loves her DeMellier handbag

Over the past few months, the first battalion of The Rifles has been deployed throughout Wales supporting the fight against coronavirus.

Important work included the installation of hospital beds at the Dragon's Heart Hospital in Cardiff, the deployment of ambulance drivers to support the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) and the deployment of COVID testing teams throughout Wales.