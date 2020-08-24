Duchess Camilla's bold patterned blouse was the perfect choice for her latest appearance We love her off-duty royal style!

The Duchess of Cornwall has shared another glimpse of her at-home wardrobe, and we're loving her bold colour choice! In a new photograph shared by Clarence House on Friday, Camilla rocked one of her favourite off-duty combos of a patterned blouse and chic blazer. The blue shirt appears to feature a classic dogtooth pattern, which the royal teamed with delicate pearl earrings and a pretty brooch.

Camilla chose a chic blazer and blouse for the picture

The picture, which was taken at Birkhall back in May, was shared as the Duchess revealed her summer reading recommendations to royal fans, promoting some of her patronages which include the National Literacy Trust, the Royal Society of Literature, BookTrust and Coram Beanstalk.

Camilla said: "I am delighted to share a few more of my favourite books. At present, it might be ambitious to describe them as 'beach reads', but I very much hope they provide a welcome bit of escapism."

The Duchess' favourite books include Girl by Edna O'Brien, which scooped the 89-year-old author the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year award, and acclaimed million-copy No.1 bestseller The Island by Victoria Hislop.

Camilla has revealed that she loves wearing jeans at home

Camilla was pictured in a number of laidback outfits throughout the coronavirus lockdown, which she spent at her Scottish home of Birkhall with husband Prince Charles.

Of course, it was her beloved skinny jeans which really sparked a reaction with fans – with the royal later revealing that she had loved wearing them around the house.

Pictured recording her BBC Radio 5 Live segment

Speaking during an interview with BBC 5 Radio Live, she told host Emma Barnett: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"

We'd happily see her rocking her denim picks to relaxed royal engagements! And since Charles and Camilla are currently enjoying a summer break back in Scotland, she's no doubt embracing her casualwear again…

