Duchess Camilla's FAB new handbag has a secret link to Meghan

The Duchess of Cornwall is currently on a three-day visit to Cornwall with her husband Prince Charles and her working wardrobe has been as first-rate as always. The 71-year-old was seen enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday as she arrived at a garden party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ginsters bakery in Callington. The mother-of-two decided to opt for a pastel blue frock that was adorned with the cutest cream floral print. Accessorising to perfection, she added a pearl necklace and nude high heels and looked fresh and lightly tanned. Did you notice her handbag though? The Duchess carried a lovely tote bag, in a light cream - by DeMellier London. The £295 arm candy is known as the 'Mini Venice' and you can purchase it in a variety of different shades including purple and blush pink. Camilla also has this bag in green, so it is clearly one of her faves.

The Duchess of Sussex sported this very same design in green too, back in January 2018, on an official visit to Cardiff. The mother-of-one wore a smart black jacket by Stella McCartney and a matching scarf, while wearing trousers by Welsh brand Hieut Denim, and a pair of black velvet heeled boots.

Her bag was the perfect finishing accessory and sold out as soon she was pictured with it. DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO!: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

Camilla is a big fan of handbags and often rocks different designs each time she is seen out in public. The wife of Prince Charles has an impressive fleet of the most incredible totes and holdalls.

From sleek clutches to the wicker tote bags, they are clearly an important part of her wardrobe. After all, she does have bags of style...

