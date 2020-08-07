Duchess Camilla's favourite shoe brand has launched a new style that she'll love We could totally see her wearing these!

We think the Duchess of Cornwall will be thrilled with this slice of fashion news! Her favourite comfy shoe brand, Sole Bliss, is launching a line of loafers - and since we know Camilla is a fan of the classic shape for low-key occasions, we wouldn't be surprised if she snaps up some for herself. The royal is known to own at least 11 pairs of heels from the brand, which specialises in shoes for women with wide feet, bunions and other foot needs - perhaps she'll branch into flats next?

WATCH: Camilla's best fashion moments

Camilla was pictured wearing a chic pair of tasselled loafers while clapping for the NHS with husband Prince Charles at Birkhall back in April, and again in another photo shared to mark a special virtual concert for NHS workers and care teams.

Wearing her loafers at home

No doubt she'll love the new Sole Bliss designs, which also feature pretty tassels and the same special comfort technology as the rest of the range. Some of the features that make long royal engagements easier for Camilla include cushioned soles, a wider fit, deeper toe boxes, seam-free leather lining and a stretch panel.

The new Sole Bliss loafer in navy suede, launching 13 August

HELLO! previously revealed that the Duchess loves to shop online for her shoes. A spokesperson from Sole Bliss told us: "Her Royal Highness pays for all her shoes from Sole Bliss, and orders online.

"Her favourite styles appear to be Ingrid and Carmen, which she has in various colours. All our shoes contain a triple-layer cushioning system which allows women to stand on their feet all day long."

Camilla loves her Sole Bliss heels for important engagements

It's a well-known fact that royals pay for their own clothes, and all have their favourite brands and companies that they rely on to provide their outfits for both private engagements and public events. Camilla's other go-to brands include the Queen's favourite - Launer London - for handbags, designers Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare for dresses and coats, and Philip Treacy for hats.

