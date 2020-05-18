Kate Middleton's stunning new dress has the most elegant statement sleeves This outfit is so beautiful…

The Duchess of Cambridge made another virtual appearance in order to support a Heads Together initiative on Monday - wearing a beautiful new dress from one of her favourite fashion brands, Beulah London. The elegant midi features a contrasting white collar, much like the fan-favourite Alessandra Rich dress the Duchess also owns - we'd love to see Kate wearing her new frock again once out of lockdown, too!

Kate looked beautiful in her bold floral dress

Kate and husband Prince William will lead the Mental Health Minute on Monday morning, in a new message produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together. The Mental Health Minute will be broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK at 1059hrs, uniting all commercial, community and all BBC stations – including national and local – for the first time.

Calla Rose floral-print silk dress, £550, Beulah London at Matches Fashion

In a picture shared on the Heads Together Twitter feed on Monday, Kate can be seen wearing her beautiful floral dress. It's Beulah London's 'Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress', which features beautiful embroidery at the cuffs. Costing £550 online, it's a pricey purchase, but we have no doubt the Duchess' fans will be desperate to get their hands on it.

The royal couple mark Mental Health Awareness week with other stars

The royal couple are joined by England football captain Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for their important mental health message. Their Royal Highnesses' message will focus on how people can support each other during the Covid-19 crisis, urging listeners to reach out for help and support if they need it.

WATCH: William and Kate record the Mental Health Minute

As part of the broadcast, the Duchess can be heard saying: "If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."

