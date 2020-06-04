How gorgeous did Saira Khan look for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women? The star wore a pretty floral Zara dress for the episode, which she thanked her TV stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley for choosing for her. Sharing a pretty snap on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "My @loosewomen look today. Thank you @mothershoppers for getting me this @Zara dress." Lucky for us, the flattering green midi dress is still in stock, and we predict a sell-out…

Printed dress, £49.99, Zara

Saira's pick is Zara's 'Printed dress', costing £49.99. With a V-neckline, tiered skirt and sweet puff sleeves, we can see why she fell in love with it! It's currently available in most sizes on the brand's website, and we reckon it would be just as beautiful dressed up or down.

Saira showed off her casualwear, too

The presenter also gave her followers a glimpse at her laid-back lockdown looks before the show, snapping some pictures of her at-home casual wear. Wearing a chic tie-dye top and joggers from Free People, she most definitely had her on-trend loungewear nailed. Later, she added a gorgeous slouchy cardigan to her look.

Tank top, £48, Free People

Saira has been keeping her fans' spirits up with plenty of positive posts during the coronavirus crisis, with everything from fashion to beauty and fitness posts. The star lives in Oxford with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children, Zac and Amara, and recently celebrated her 50th birthday at home.

Recently opening up about her health mission as she approached her birthday, Saira posed in bright crop top and jeans to mark her big day. "I did it!! From 2nd Feb 2020 until today May 15th, I've been working hard with my PT @bradleysimmonds to fulfil a personal dream. I wanted to feel fit and fab at 50," she wrote. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

