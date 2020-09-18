Queen Letizia sends fans wild in the perfect autumn dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're taking major style cues from Queen Letizia of Spain this autumn! Dressed to impress, the monarch headed to the 'Delibes' exhibition at the National Library in Madrid on Thursday. Pictured alongside King Felipe VI, Letizia looked so glamorous in her navy blue dress – and we're officially inspired.

RELATED: Queen Letizia reveals gym-honed arms in stunning recycled Zara top

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's style evolution!

Cut to a midi length, the fit and flare featured a figure-flattering waist tie belt, short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. Accessorising with a black clutch bag and matching sling-back stilettos, the mum-of-two wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and glowy complexion. Donning a face covering for the royal engagement, she dusted her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, emphasising her long lashes with a lick of mascara – flawless.

GET INSPIRED: Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Queen Letizia first wore her navy dress in 2018

Clearly one of her favourite desk-to-daywear ensembles, Letizia's Bottega Veneta dress has no doubt withstood the test of time. She first wore it back in 2018 to a 'Digitalizadas' presentation in Santiago de Compostela, paired with black court shoes and a patent clutch, and two years later it still looks absolutely stunning on her!

SHOP: Kate Middleton's new £85 earrings have a special story

Loving her latest look? While her exact dress is no longer available, we've found a stylish alternative from Phase Eight. Retailing at £59, the Maretta midi is fitted with a V neckline, short sleeves, and a tie fastening. The perfect date night dress, take a leaf out of Letizia's book and pair your new purchase with black sling-back heels for the office or add a few nude accessories to create a romantic date night outfit.

Maretta dress, £59, Phase Eight

SHOP NOW

Often recycling pieces from her wardrobe, Letizia rewore her rosette bouclé-crepe sheath dress from the Michael Kors collection on Wednesday. She was first pictured in her pretty pink dress during a visit to Zarzuela Palace in 2019, and it looked just as glamorous when she headed to the 125th anniversary of 'El Heraldo De Aragon' newspaper in Zaragoza earlier this week.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.