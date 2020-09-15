Queen Letizia reveals gym-honed arms in stunning recycled Zara top The royal isn't afraid to wear an outfit twice

Queen Letizia of Spain proved once again that you don't need to wear designer clothes to look sensational!

The royal is a huge fan of the high street, and when she finds a stunning bargain, it's not hard to see why she often turns to one of her favourite shops – Zara.

Letizia certainly turned heads on Monday when she headed to the Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio College in Milagro, Navarra to mark the start of the Spanish academic year.

WATCH: Queen Letizia had the best summer style

Revealing her toned arms, the 47-year-old looked super chic in her £25 sleeveless grey top from the Spanish retailer.

Teaming it with black fitted culottes, which are believed to be from Uterque, Zara’s sister brand, Letizia nailed her smart casual look.

Queen Letizia turned heads in her high street ensemble

She accessorised with black platform heels tied at her ankles with a wide black bow. As for her hair, Letizia kept it simple, tying her locks in a sleek ponytail. And, of course, she added a face mask.

Sadly, the Zara top is no longer available as it was first seen on the royal back in 2018. But they do have a very stylish similar top in stores and online now for just £12.99!

Queen Letizia first wore this top in 2018

It isn't the first time the Spanish queen has recycled an outfit. Last week, for a visit to the AECC headquarters in Madrid, Letizia wore the dreamiest dress from another one of her favourite brands – Massimo Dutti.

Looking beautiful in blue, the ever-stylish monarch recycled a floral frock for the occasion, which she previously wore in 2019 to the UNICEF Spanish Committee Awards.

Queen Letizia recycled this stunning Massimo Dutti dress last week

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, Letizia finished her desk-to-daywear ensemble with patent court shoes and silver jewellery.

As for her hair and makeup, she wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Donning a face covering, she kept all focus on her eyes which were dusted in a pale pink shadow complete with a lick of mascara – flawless.

