Queen Letizia channels Elle Woods in the perfect pink outfit

Looking pretty in pink, Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us major Elle Woods vibes – and Reese Witherspoon would approve. Attending the 125th anniversary of 'El Heraldo De Aragon' newspaper in Zaragoza alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the mum-of-two was pictured wearing the rosette bouclé-crepe sheath dress from Michael Kors.

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's style evolution!

Dressed to impress in her designer frock, Letizia's sleeveless midi featured a round neck, side pockets and statement buttons. Cinching her waist with a silver metallic belt, rose-coloured stilettos and a matching clutch bag, she made sure to don a protective face covering for the occasion.

As for her hair and makeup, Letizia styled her brunette hair in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Drawing attention to her eyes, she sported a brown smokey shadow, coating her long lashes with a lick of mascara – stunning.

Queen Letizia's all-pink ensemble wowed royal fans

Clearly one of Letizia's go-to outfits, she was first spotted wearing her pretty pink dress during a visit to Zarzuela Palace in 2019. Regularly recycling her favourite pieces for royal engagements, the monarch has certainly built herself the perfect capsule wardrobe – and we're taking note!

Elle Woods would have approved of Letizia's latest look

Want to replicate her look? Reduced from £149 to £69, John Lewis is selling this gorgeous dupe from Damsel in a Dress. Made from a soft stretch fabric, it's fitted with a gently rounded square neckline, cap sleeves and flattering empire seams to contour your figure. The brand recommends teaming your new purchase with court shoes and a blazer for a more polished look.

Damsel in a Dress Noura Dress, reduced from £149 to £69, John Lewis

Priced at £50, we're obsessed with this rose bodycon from ASOS. Flattering and feminine, it features a high neck, wrap front, pleat detail and a zip-back fastening. Our advice? You better act fast because this near-identical dress is flying off of the shelves!

Closet London pink dress, £50, ASOS

