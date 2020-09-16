﻿
Queen Letizia channels Elle Woods in the perfect pink outfit

Letizia looked so glamorous

Megan Bull

Looking pretty in pink, Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us major Elle Woods vibes – and Reese Witherspoon would approve. Attending the 125th anniversary of 'El Heraldo De Aragon' newspaper in Zaragoza alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the mum-of-two was pictured wearing the rosette bouclé-crepe sheath dress from Michael Kors. 

Dressed to impress in her designer frock, Letizia's sleeveless midi featured a round neck, side pockets and statement buttons. Cinching her waist with a silver metallic belt, rose-coloured stilettos and a matching clutch bag, she made sure to don a protective face covering for the occasion.

As for her hair and makeup, Letizia styled her brunette hair in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Drawing attention to her eyes, she sported a brown smokey shadow, coating her long lashes with a lick of mascara – stunning. 

queen-letizia-pink

Queen Letizia's all-pink ensemble wowed royal fans

Clearly one of Letizia's go-to outfits, she was first spotted wearing her pretty pink dress during a visit to Zarzuela Palace in 2019. Regularly recycling her favourite pieces for royal engagements, the monarch has certainly built herself the perfect capsule wardrobe – and we're taking note! 

legally-blonde

Elle Woods would have approved of Letizia's latest look

Want to replicate her look? Reduced from £149 to £69, John Lewis is selling this gorgeous dupe from Damsel in a Dress. Made from a soft stretch fabric, it's fitted with a gently rounded square neckline, cap sleeves and flattering empire seams to contour your figure. The brand recommends teaming your new purchase with court shoes and a blazer for a more polished look. 

damsel-in-a-dress

Damsel in a Dress Noura Dress, reduced from £149 to £69, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Priced at £50, we're obsessed with this rose bodycon from ASOS. Flattering and feminine, it features a high neck, wrap front, pleat detail and a zip-back fastening. Our advice? You better act fast because this near-identical dress is flying off of the shelves!

pink-dress-asos

Closet London pink dress, £50, ASOS

SHOP NOW

