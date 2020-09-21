Queen Letizia's ravishing red dress floors royal fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia has one busy schedule! Over the past few weeks, the monarch has been spotted attending a number of royal engagements, donning the dreamiest ensembles from Michael Kors, Massimo Dutti, and Zara – and her latest look might just be her best yet.

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton's similar style sense!

Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI on Friday, the mum-of-two floored fans when she stepped out in a lace midi dress from Carolina Herrera. Ravishing in red, Letizia recycled her glamorous fit and flare for the occasion – she first wore it in 2017, at the 40th anniversary of the 1977 Spanish election. Clearly a favourite, she also donned it in 2018 to celebrate the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, northern Spain.

Queen Letizia certainly made a statement in her cherry red dress

Accessorising with red slingback stilettos, a gold clutch bag, and hooped earrings, the royal wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Keeping safe in a face covering, she kept all focus on her eyes, modelling a brown smokey shadow and a fine lashing of mascara.

Obsessed with her dress? While Letizia's exact style is no longer available to shop, we've found a number of show-stopping alternatives from the high street. Reduced from £129 to £69, we're in love with this textured midi from Ted Baker. The perfect date night dress, it's fitted with a round neck, short sleeves, and a subtle skater skirt. Why not take a leaf out of Letizia's book and pair your new purchase with gold accessories?

Textured midi dress, £69, Ted Baker

Another great find, Superdry is selling this red broderie dress for £54.99. Effortlessly elegant, it’s sleeveless and fitted with a square neckline and an ultra-flattering waistband.

Broderie dress, £54.99, Superdry

Often recycling pieces from her wardrobe, Letizia has been rewearing several of her favourite dresses recently. Just last week she opted for her rosette bouclé-crepe sheath dress from the Michael Kors collection. Heading to the 125th anniversary of 'El Heraldo De Aragon' newspaper, the monarch certainly proved herself a royal style icon.

