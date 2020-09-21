Queen Letizia's ravishing red dress floors royal fans

Megan Bull
Queen Letizia of Spain donned a red lace midi dress to attend the Royal Theatre season inauguration alongside King Felipe VI.
Queen Letizia has one busy schedule! Over the past few weeks, the monarch has been spotted attending a number of royal engagements, donning the dreamiest ensembles from Michael Kors, Massimo Dutti, and Zara – and her latest look might just be her best yet.
Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI on Friday, the mum-of-two floored fans when she stepped out in a lace midi dress from Carolina Herrera. Ravishing in red, Letizia recycled her glamorous fit and flare for the occasion – she first wore it in 2017, at the 40th anniversary of the 1977 Spanish election. Clearly a favourite, she also donned it in 2018 to celebrate the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, northern Spain.
Queen Letizia certainly made a statement in her cherry red dress
Accessorising with red slingback stilettos, a gold clutch bag, and hooped earrings, the royal wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Keeping safe in a face covering, she kept all focus on her eyes, modelling a brown smokey shadow and a fine lashing of mascara.
Obsessed with her dress? While Letizia's exact style is no longer available to shop, we've found a number of show-stopping alternatives from the high street. Reduced from £129 to £69, we're in love with this textured midi from Ted Baker. The perfect date night dress, it's fitted with a round neck, short sleeves, and a subtle skater skirt. Why not take a leaf out of Letizia's book and pair your new purchase with gold accessories?
Textured midi dress, £69, Ted Baker
Another great find, Superdry is selling this red broderie dress for £54.99. Effortlessly elegant, it’s sleeveless and fitted with a square neckline and an ultra-flattering waistband.
Broderie dress, £54.99, Superdry
Often recycling pieces from her wardrobe, Letizia has been rewearing several of her favourite dresses recently. Just last week she opted for her rosette bouclé-crepe sheath dress from the Michael Kors collection. Heading to the 125th anniversary of 'El Heraldo De Aragon' newspaper, the monarch certainly proved herself a royal style icon.
