Princess Eugenie just stepped out in what is arguably one of the most versatile items in her wardrobe!

The royal kept it casual as she enjoyed a trip to the shops in London over the weekend, dressing down one of her favourite dresses with trainers – in pictures that were published by the MailOnline. Eugenie embraced the summer weather wearing her Claudie Pierlot frock, which features a black floral design, ruffled neckline and belted waist.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter, 30, paired it with pink and white Thousand Fell trainers and tortoiseshell sunglasses, finishing off her look with a black Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, which is priced at £3,750. Despite covering up in a contrasting green, orange and white face mask to keep safe, the royal's pretty natural makeup look was evident.

While the summery ensemble doesn't appear to be an unusual choice, Eugenie has worn her frock on several occasions in the past – most notably the night before her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018.

Shortly before walking down the aisle, the Queen's granddaughter was pictured arriving at Windsor in the floral dress with a pair of gold heart earrings. We can't help but wonder if she is reminded of the sentimental occasion every time she dons her favourite dress!

Meanwhile, Eugenie also styled it for more wintery weather, adding knee-high boots in a photo she shared to mark Mother's Day back in March.

Unfortunately, the dress is no longer available to buy, but Claudie Pierlot does still sell a similar floral frock for royal fans hoping to replicate her style. With similar sheer sleeves and a floral design, the £239 knotted frock would make a great alternative, while those looking for the same statement belt can get their hands on a bright pink version for £126.

