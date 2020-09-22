Remember the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's farewell tour of the UK before they stepped down as senior members of the royal family?

With Meghan's show-stopping outfits including her red Safiyaa gown and vibrant blue Victoria Beckham dress, it's hard to forget.

Now, it has been revealed that the royal's memorable wardrobe choices were masterminded by one particular person – her secret stylist. Meghan reportedly enlisted the help of Maria Means Cote, former PR and celebrity relations manager for Prada, to help put together her stunning ensembles.

"Maria was Meghan's stylist and assistant – she called in all her clothes and planned all her outfits," The Mail on Sunday reported.

Not only did she live in close proximity to Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan stayed before moving to Frogmore Cottage, but she had also worked with the Duchess for several years following her wedding to Prince Harry – including helping to carefully curate her wardrobe for the royal tour of Africa. And with plenty of connections in the fashion industry, it's no wonder Meghan trusted her!

The Duchess' final outfits on the farewell UK tour were put together by Maria Means Cote

The new royal biography Finding Freedom, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also revealed that Meghan's now-iconic final hair and makeup looks were thoughtfully put together to help her "go out with a bang".

Meghan looked stunning in her green Emilia Wickstead dress at the Commonwealth Day service

Writing about the Endeavour Fund Awards, which saw Meghan wear a striking midi dress by Victoria Beckham, the authors revealed: "Earlier in the day Daniel Martin (who, when planning all her looks for the week, had joked, 'Go out with a bang!) had done her makeup and George Northwood her hair."

The royal wanted to 'go out with a bang'

The 39-year-old wore her dark hair tied back into a sleek ponytail and opted for smoky eyes and berry lips -- bold beauty choices compared to many royals.

"The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan's blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham, were carefully planned," Omid and Carolyn continued.

