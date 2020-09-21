Meghan Markle swears by these tights – and you can get a pair on sale for 35% off

The royals have long been known for wearing nude tights to official engagements, but leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to find a pair that are game-changers in the hosiery industry for being all-inclusive. During her early engagements as a royal, it was at first thought that the Duchess wasn’t wearing tights – but it turns out she just found a pair so natural-looking that it’s almost impossible to tell she’s got them on. While you can pick up a pair of Meghan Markle's faves from the nude collection for £21, the brand has other shades perfect for autumn on sale for just £14 reduced from their original £22 price tag.

RELATED: This £24.99 H&M little black dress is exactly like Meghan Markle's stylish LBD

WATCH: Royal throwback – Meghan Markle's historic royal engagement with the Queen

Loading the player...

Tights from hosiery brand Heist are now a cult favourite loved by many fashion insiders – even those who swore they’d never wear nude tights. Unlike many other designs, the Heist tights are comfortable, thanks to a stretchy high waistband, and available in seven different shades to suit all skin tones.

Meghan loved to wear tights from Heist's nude collections to royal engagements

The Nude tights, £21, Heist

According to various reports, Meghan became familiar with the brand shortly after getting married. Heist apparently got in touch with Meghan to offer a selection of their nude tights, People reported. The Duchess didn’t accept the gift – but she did love the tights so much that she ordered her own.

RELATED: Meghan Markle rocks double denim like a pro during California appearance

"We know from our customers that women shy away from wearing nude garments for the most part because, with only a limited range of shades on offer, they are unable to find a suitable match. We saw the furore around Meghan Markle's tights at her first royal engagement as Duchess of Sussex, with the press lambasting the shade of nude. Our extended range seeks to solve this problem," a Heist spokesperson told WhoWhatWear soon after.

Meghan isn’t the only person who loves them, either - the tights have hundreds of five-star reviews, with customers praising the “soft and very strong” fabric and “comfortable fit”. And if nude tights aren't your thing, they also come in black - just in time for winter.

If you're not in the market for nude tights, tights in black and plum from the brand's The Fifty collection are currently on sale

The Fifty tights, Was £22, NOW £14, Heist

With the cold weather on the horizon, these sound like exactly what we need!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.