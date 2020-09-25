8 of Meghan Markle's best autumn outfits – and where to shop them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With autumn just around the corner, we're taking major style cues from The Duchess of Sussex. From belted coats to leather skirts, cosy knits to tuxedo dresses, Meghan knows a thing or two about dressing to impress. We've rounded up a number of her best autumn outfits over the years, as well as plenty of stylish dupes from our favourite brands, including ASOS, Mango and Marks & Spencer, so you replicate the Duchess' looks for less.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle surprises AGT contestant with sweet video message

The Duchess recently made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent, teaming a silk shirt from Victoria Beckham with leather-look trousers and gold jewellery. Priced at £36, ASOS is selling this tan utility shirt from Vero Moda, and it's perfect for autumn. Tuck it into high waisted mom jeans or take a leaf out of Meghan's book and style up with leather-look trousers or leggings.

Vero Moda shirt, £36, ASOS

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urge US public to vote in joint TV interview

Meghan loves a silk shirt and she donned another gorgeous blouse from Victoria Beckham's collection to mark her TIME 100 TV special alongside Prince Harry. Looking as lovely as ever in her desk-to-daywear ensemble, the royal completed her outfit with black cropped trousers – and Mango has some incredible dupes.

Brown shirt, £35.99, Mango

Crop skinny trousers, £19.99, Mango

Back in 2019, Meghan headed to a royal engagement wearing an all-burgundy outfit. Giving off major 60s vibes in her Hugo Boss skirt and V-neck knit, the royal delivered a masterclass in colour blocking.

Burgundy jumper, £41.30, Karen Millen

Burgundy leather skirt, £139, Sosandar

Meghan loves a tuxedo dress for autumn, and we've found two stylish alternatives from Phase Eight and ASOS.

Tuxedo dress, £44.50, Phase Eight

Back in 2018, Meghan visited the Hubb Community Kitchen, deciding on a burgundy Club Monaco collared dress and a matching coat, as well as chic pair of Givenchy ankle boots. Boasting an unusual curved cut out design, we instantly fell in love with Meghan's shoes, and now Carvela is selling a similar pair!

Carvela ankle boots, £139, Selfridges

Meghan headed to Nottingham Academy alongside Prince Harry in 2017, tucking a black turtleneck jumper into a khaki skirt. Shop this roll neck in the New Look sale for just £6.74.

Black turtleneck, £6.74, New Look

Effortlessly elegant, Meghan wowed royal fans when she stepped out in a sheer skirt and matching blue blouse from Givenchy. Recreate her look with a little help from Marks & Spencer and Reiss.

Royal blue jumper, £12, Roman

Pleated skirt, £165, Reiss

While pregnant with Archie, the Duchess made sure to wrap up warm in a cherry red coat, and John Lewis is selling a near-identical version in the sale!

Hobbs coat, £199, John Lewis

