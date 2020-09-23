Meghan Markle was a vision in Victoria Beckham for her TV return

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on US television with husband Prince Harry on Monday evening!

Meghan and Harry were featured during the TIME 100 TV special, and shared a short message during the broadcast – which celebrated the annual list of 100 top changemakers, advocates, influential voices, and leaders across the world.

The royal chose a chic and simple outfit for her appearance, looking beautiful in a brown silk shirt from one of her favourite designers, Victoria Beckham. She added tailored trousers from Alexander Wang and her Manolo Blahnik BB suede heels.

Meghan and Harry urged the US public to vote during their appearance

The royal's latest VB pick is thought to be this 70s-inspired shirt in a rich rusty brown shade, with a statement oversized collar. Costing £570, we can see why Meghan fell in love with this gorgeous silk piece.

She also added her favourite Monica Vinader friendship bracelet and her Cartier 'Love' bangle.

The couple used their air time to pay tribute to those that have inspired courage this year – including the medical community and the countless voices advocating to end injustice.

Meghan said: "You're playing a critical role for our future and that of our children, seeing our world through the lense of community is so important because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other both online and off.

"What we're exposed to online seeps into how we engage with eachother offline, it can train us to be kind or it can train us to be cruel."

Meghan and Harry are alumni of the TIME 100 list

Harry added: "When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes.

Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act."

