Sarah, Duchess of York has been pictured at an airport in Italy, and we're loving her chic travel outfit!

She arrived at Venice airport on Tuesday, wearing some of her favourite designer pieces - including a statement green Gucci jacket and her go-to Charlotte Olympia 'Kitty' pumps.

The pictures, published by the MailOnline, show Sarah wearing a bold rainbow face covering too, and a chic black mini dress. Behind her, she appeared to have a lot of luggage, including what looked like a gold gift bag with a box inside.

WATCH: Sarah also rocked her blazer in Beijing in 2019 - on a scooter suitcase!

Sarah's statement jacket is Gucci's 'grosgrain-trimmed cady blazer', worth £1600. It's currently sold out, though there are other versions to shop at Net A Porter.

The former royal was previously seen wearing it at another airport in 2019, so she clearly loves it for travelling!

Sarah was wearing her statement Gucci blazer

It's not known how long the mother-of-two spent in Italy, and she may have even been away from the UK when her daughter Princess Eugenie made her pregnancy announcement on Friday.

The Duchess loves wearing her Charlotte Olympia 'Kitty' sneakers

Sarah reacted to the happy news with her own Instagram post later that day, writing: "I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

"Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

Charlotte Olympia sneakers, £385.75, Shopbop

On Sunday, she snapped a photo in the back of a car as she rocked a pale blue outfit with a matching face mask - perhaps she was travelling to an event in Venice at the time!

She later stunned fans with a beautiful photograph wearing a formal gown, remembering when she presented a conservation award to Sir David Attenborough in 2019.

Wearing a beautiful blue outfit on Sunday

"We are living through a climate emergency and not enough is being done. That's why I'm proud to work with @TPW_foundation which is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is starting a vital project for the next decade 'The Final Countdown' 2020-2030. We need solutions and action," she wrote.

