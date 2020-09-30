Meghan Markle's mystery new necklace has fans speculating She appeared at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit

The Duchess of Sussex made another virtual appearance on Tuesday evening - taking part in an inspiring segment at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, which was held online.

Meghan looked beautiful in a blue striped With Nothing Underneath shirt as she chatted with Ellen McGirt about how we can create 'humane technology' in our world going forward, which will reportedly be a big part of Prince Harry and Meghan's work with their new foundation Archewell.

She said: "We have got to all put our stock in something that is true, and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth… when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it."

Meghan looked beautiful wearing her striped shirt and lucky charm necklace

As well as her beautiful striped shirt, some royal fans think that Meghan also added her Edge of Ember Kismet Necklace to her look, which is available to buy for £125. She memorably wore it for an International Women's Day school visit in the UK in March, too.

The sweet pendant features a four leaf clover and the lucky number 7, which the brand states is "for double doses of good fortune".

Kismet Charm Necklace, £125, Edge of Ember

However, other fans believe it was a new piece. One royal fashion blogger tweeted: "Meghan is wearing her WNU striped shirt and a new lock charm necklace."

The royal was introduced as 'Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex' on the online programme that was published ahead of their session.

A brief description of their chat read: "Our experiences online shape our communities offline. How do we build - and rebuild - our digital world? What's the true price we pay if we don't? We welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex to discuss what it will take to create humane tech."

Both Meghan and Harry have been outspoken in their calls for kindness and positivity online, so it's not surprising it will be a key part of their work going forward.

Meghan wore the With Nothing Underneath poplin shirt

Tuesday evening's appearance came as the Duchess lost her latest fight in her court case against the Mail on Sunday, over articles which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter from Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

A judge ruled that the publication can rely on recent royal biography Finding Freedom in its defence to Meghan's High Court privacy claim.