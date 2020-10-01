Kate Middleton breaks the internet with her £35 linen shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a casual look for her engagement with the Scouts on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean royal fans weren't rushing to shop her look!

Kate looked beautiful in her skinny jeans, leather gilet and chunky See By Chloe boots – even rocking some high street pieces from favourite retailer Massimo Dutti.

In fact, the royal's chic linen shirt cost just £34.95 from the Spanish luxury-for-less brand, but at the time of writing, you can't access its listing on the website at all!

WATCH: Kate's visit with the Scouts

The '100% plain linen shirt in sky blue' no doubt quickly sold out – though perhaps the internet just couldn't cope with the Kate effect?

You can shop a similar style at Gap for £29.99 if you want to steal Kate's style.

Kate rocked skinny trousers and a linen shirt from Massimo Dutti

Luckily, the Duchess' skinny trousers are still available to shop if you want to snap up a royal-approved piece. The 'Skinny-fit high rise satin trousers' cost £49.95 and are currently in stock in all sizes.

SHOP SIMILAR: Linen shirt, £29.99, Gap

The royal is clearly loving shopping at Massimo Dutti at the moment, since she was also spotted out and about in London wearing a gorgeous skirt from the brand recently.

During Tuesday's engagement, Kate thanked the organisation's volunteers for their hard work in supporting over half a million young people and their families throughout the lockdown.

Skinny fit satin trousers, £49.95, Massimo Dutti

This year, Scout groups across the UK have contributed over 10,000 acts of kindness by sending cards and greetings to care home residents.

The Duchess heard how the Scouts have adapted during the pandemic to continue providing Scouting sessions and online activities through their #TheGreatIndoors campaign.

The Duchess got stuck into activities with the Scouts

Kate was also made joint president of the Scout Association on Tuesday, alongside the Duke of Kent, who has held the role since 1975.

