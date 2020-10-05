We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable video of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis posing questions to Sir David Attenborough on Saturday – and they all looked so sweet!

It is the first time we have heard Louis, now two and a half, speak in public – and he looked cute as a button in a striped white, blue and red jumper with buttons at the neckline.

The nautical knit is in fact another bargain buy from John Lewis, costing just £9.80! Called the 'Organic Cotton Stripe Jumper', we bet mum Kate couldn't resist those sailor stripes and classic colours.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis quiz Sir David Attenborough

John Lewis describes the jumper on its website: "Sailor stripes, contrast trims and wooden-style buttons give this jumper from us adorable Granddad-style, with ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline for a snug fit that's great over jeans."

Prince Louis' sweet jumper cost just £9.80 from John Lewis

Sadly, the jumper is no longer available to buy, though there are plenty of similar options on the high street. Jojo Maman Bebe's 'Kids' Boat Jumper' is just as adorable, and we could totally see Prince Louis wearing it!

Kids' Boat Knit, £22, Jojo Maman Bebe

Kate and William's three children were filmed by their parents in the garden at Kensington Palace last month, each asking a question, with the veteran naturalist recording his answers separately.

Looking so grown up, Prince George goes first, saying: "Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?"

Louis wore a hand-me-down from brother George to meet Sir David at Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte, her hair tied back in a ponytail and still wearing her school uniform, says: "Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders, do you like spiders too?"

But it's their little brother Louis who steals the show, taking a deep breath before asking, "What animal do you like?"

George, Charlotte and Louis are huge fans of the wildlife expert

The Cambridge trio, who according to their mother Kate are "massive fans" of Sir David, recorded their questions for him before they got the chance to meet him in person on September 24, when he spent an afternoon watching his new film David Attenborough: A Life on This Planet with Prince William in the garden at Kensington Palace.

