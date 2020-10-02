Kate Middleton has a unique wardrobe trick for royal tours with Prince William It all makes sense now…

The Duchess of Cambridge has a handy fashion trick for when she's travelling on royal tours, it's been revealed!

If you've ever wondered how outfit changes are handled seamlessly between engagements - wonder no more, as it's now known that the couple often create a makeshift changing room at the places they visit.

MORE: Meghan Markle's stunning asymmetric knit has a special story behind it

Speaking to People magazine, Thérèse Tully from Galway, Ireland revealed that she had lent her physiotherapy treatment rooms to Kate and William as a place to change their clothes ahead of their visit to the Salthill Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association club in March.

Loading the player...



William and Kate changed into their sportswear in Galway

In fact, that's also how the Duchess was gifted her personalised necklace and earrings from local business All The Falling Stars.

Thérèse told the publication: "I wanted to give her something handcrafted from Galway, so I called Aisling, a local jeweller and commissioned her to make something bespoke, something fit for a princess."

The Duchess was gifted a necklace from All The Falling Stars

"There is a royal connection with one of my ancestors, so I explained that to them and wrote that I would love for them to accept the gifts," she added.

MORE: Princess Eugenie just dressed her bump in the most beautiful floral dress

"I came back into the room and the boxes were gone and I was so excited! I phoned Aisling straight away and we just screamed down the phone, we were so happy."

She was also given some pretty disc earrings

Since then, Kate has worn her beautiful new jewellery on a number of occasions. Her sweet disc necklace features the initials of each of her children, which she no doubt fell in love with.

Thérèse also revealed that the Duchess had thanked her in person at the sporty event, as well as later in a formal letter from her personal assistant.

The royal couple joined another video call on Thursday

While royal tours are essentially on hold for a while, Prince William and Kate did make another virtual appearance on Thursday, with Kate recycling her fan-favourite Dolce & Gabbana dress from Wimbledon in 2017.

The couple spoke to local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, South Australia, to hear about the impact of the wildfires which struck the island in January.