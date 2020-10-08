Get a new Kate Middleton style quilted gilet on eBay for less than £25

Karen Silas
Kate Middleton wore the perfect layering piece for autumn-winter – a quilted gilet. Get a Duchess Kate style padded vest on eBay at a bargain price
When Kate Middleton stepped out to visit a Norfolk garden centre near her and Prince William’s Amner Hall home, the royal fashion icon showed off a piece from her wardrobe that is perfect for autumn: a quilted gilet! Kate opted for the £175 padded vest by Fjallraven Sörmland, but if you want to steal Duchess Kate’s style, we have fantastic news: you can get a great deal on similar brand-new cosy waistcoats right now on eBay starting at just £13.99.
Duchess Kate wore a £175 quilted hunter's gilet by Fjallraven Sörmland, but you can get a brand-new look for less on eBay
WATCH: Casual Kate shows off her down to earth style with Scouts in West London
Kate’s quilted gilet was the perfect choice for the casual royal engagement, and since a padded vest is perfect for layering, it’s really a wardrobe must-have for the chilly weather for everyone – not just royals!
Shop new quilted gilets on eBay
A padded waistcoat that’s a fab lookalike for Duchess Kate’s quilted gilet look
Champion Country Estate Quilted Gilet, more colours available, £18.99, eBay
Made from water-repellent micro poplin fabric with ThermoGuard insulation – AND it’s 50% off!
Regatta 'Tarah' Quilted Gilet Bodywarmer, originally £40, NOW £19.25, eBay
This Kate Middleton-style bodywarmer featuring a high neck with a cosy fleece lining is currently 60% off
Regatta ‘Altoona’ Insulated Vest, more colours available, originally £35, NOW £13.99, eBay
A duck down and feather-filled hooded gilet for 75% off the original price
Lee Cooper Down Hooded Gilet in Sky Blue, originally £59.99, NOW £14.99, eBay
This navy quilted gilet is a total bargain at 50% off!
Professional Women's Stage II Insulated Body Warmer Blue, originally £40, NOW £19.95, eBay
The ‘Vermont’ quilted bodywarmer has two side pockets and an inside pocket as well as a cute printed lining
Champion Country Estate ‘Vermont’ padded waistcoat in pink, originally £34.70, NOW £21.25, eBay