kate middleton padded gilet

Get a new Kate Middleton style quilted gilet on eBay for less than £25

Snap up these bargain padded vests to add some Duchess Kate style to your wardrobe

Karen Silas

When Kate Middleton stepped out to visit a Norfolk garden centre near her and Prince William’s Amner Hall home, the royal fashion icon showed off a piece from her wardrobe that is perfect for autumn: a quilted gilet! Kate opted for the £175 padded vest by Fjallraven Sörmland, but if you want to steal Duchess Kate’s style, we have fantastic news:  you can get a great deal on similar brand-new cosy waistcoats right now on eBay starting at just £13.99.

kate middleton quilted gilet padded vest

Duchess Kate wore a £175 quilted hunter's gilet by Fjallraven Sörmland, but you can get a brand-new look for less on eBay

Kate’s quilted gilet was the perfect choice for the casual royal engagement, and since a padded vest is perfect for layering, it’s really a wardrobe must-have for the chilly weather for everyone – not just royals!

Shop new quilted gilets on eBay

 

champion padded gilet quilted vest

A padded waistcoat that’s a fab lookalike for Duchess Kate’s quilted gilet look

Champion Country Estate Quilted Gilet, more colours available, £18.99, eBay

regatta tarah quilted gilet padded vest

Made from water-repellent micro poplin fabric with ThermoGuard insulation – AND it’s 50% off!

Regatta 'Tarah' Quilted Gilet Bodywarmer, originally £40, NOW £19.25, eBay 

regatta altoona quilted gilet padded vest

This Kate Middleton-style bodywarmer featuring a high neck with a cosy fleece lining is currently 60% off

Regatta ‘Altoona’ Insulated Vest, more colours available, originally £35, NOW £13.99, eBay 

lee cooper padded vest quilted gilet

A duck down and feather-filled hooded gilet for 75% off the original price

Lee Cooper Down Hooded Gilet in Sky Blue, originally £59.99, NOW £14.99, eBay

professional womens gilet quilted padded vest

This navy quilted gilet is a total bargain at 50% off!

Professional Women's Stage II Insulated Body Warmer Blue, originally £40, NOW £19.95, eBay 

champion vermont padded gilet quilted vest

The ‘Vermont’ quilted bodywarmer has two side pockets and an inside pocket as well as a cute printed lining  

Champion Country Estate ‘Vermont’ padded waistcoat in pink, originally £34.70, NOW £21.25, eBay 

