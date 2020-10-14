Princess Anne's new look boasts a sweet hidden meaning The Princess Royal looked smart as ever

Princess Anne stole the show in a smart ensemble when she paid a visit to The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Wood on Tuesday. The Princess Royal's visit was a sentimental one since the Wood was established in 2012 to mark 60 years of her mother The Queen's rule.

Anne, who planted one of the Wood's very first trees eight years ago, looked chic in a tweed jacket teamed with a black roll-neck jumper and coordinating gloves.

The 70-year-old royal completed her look with a leather shoulder bag and sturdy boots. It was the sparkling brooch on Anne's coat that really caught our eye, however – did you notice the sweet detail?

🌳 Yesterday, The Princess Royal visited The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Wood.



🍃The Wood was established in 2012 to celebrate 60 years of Her Majesty’s reign, and The Princess planted one of its first trees, a Black Poplar. pic.twitter.com/G3xEp18eh4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 14, 2020

Princess Anne visited The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Wood

The oak leaf-shaped brooch was a fitting choice since not only did Anne learn about how the Wood has grown over the last eight years during the official engagement, but she also planted a commemorative oak tree during her visit.

The Royal Family Twitter account shared some lovely pictures of the visit, explaining: "Yesterday, The Princess Royal visited The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Wood.

"The Wood was established in 2012 to celebrate 60 years of Her Majesty’s reign, and The Princess planted one of its first trees, a Black Poplar.

Anne first visited the Wood in 2012 with The Queen

"The Princess Royal met @WoodlandTrust staff and volunteers, and saw how much the Wood has grown over the last eight years.

"To commemorate yesterday’s visit, The Princess Royal planted an Oak Tree."

Anne isn't the only member of the royal family to wear an oak brooch. Kate Middleton wore her sparkling oak leaf brooch at 2019's Easter Sunday service, though she debuted it back in 2012 at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Kate Middleton also wears an oak brooch

It is thought to represent her Middleton roots, since the oak tree is an important symbol for her family.

One thing's for certain, Anne has been a style icon for decades. From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, the fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off.

