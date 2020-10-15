The Queen wows in pastel pink for radiant public return, and we're in love She wore a sentimental brooch, too

The Queen carried out her first public engagement outside a royal residence in seven months on Thursday, joining Prince William to visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury.

And as predicted, royal fans were thrilled to see her, especially in her colourful best wearing a beautiful pink coat by Stewart Parvin and a matching floral hat from Rachel Trevor Morgan.

MORE: Duchess Camilla rocked the most unexpected dress at her sweet private engagement

Her Majesty also added a further sweet touch to her outfit, wearing her Andrew Grima yellow gold, diamond and carved ruby brooch - which was a romantic gift from husband Prince Philip dating back to 1966. She also added pearl earrings, a pretty pink lipstick and her trusty Launer London handbag.

The Queen wore an elegant pink outfit for the joint engagement

The Queen and Prince William's landmark engagement was carried out under careful measures - with all of those coming into close contact with the Queen and the Duke - 48 people - having been tested for Covid-19.

Her Majesty wore her beautiful ruby and diamond Grima brooch

HELLO! understands that specific advice has been sought from the Medical household and all relevant parties and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with the laboratory ahead of the visit.

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks royal blue as she makes surprise new appearance

The Queen wore the same outfit for a visit to King's College with Duchess Kate in 2019

The pair arrived separately, with the Queen travelling via helicopter and William by car - and sweetly, the appearance marked their first joint engagement since 2017.

The Queen smiled as Prince William joined her

Both met with scientists providing vital support in the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak - they also spoke to staff involved in the rapid response to the Novichok poisoning attack in Salisbury in 2018.

Thursday's visit was also the first time the grandmother and grandson had seen each other face to face since they met privately at Balmoral during the summer.