Kate Middleton's beautiful new earrings have royal fans speculating

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise virtual appearance on Monday, appearing in a new video at the Natural History Museum to reveal that she will be announcing the Wildlife Photographer of the Year prize on Tuesday night.

Looking beautiful in a sharp power suit, it was certainly a gorgeous look from Kate, who finished her outfit with her usual glossy blow-dry and flawless makeup - but did you notice her pretty pearl earrings?

MORE: Get your hands on Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Countless royal fans did, sparking a hunt for the royal's new jewels - with many agreeing that they look like the Accessorize 'Pearl Rope Earrings', which are a past-season piece.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate's announcement with the Natural History Museum

Kate has sported a number of styles from Accessorize in the past, so we wouldn't be surprised if she had snapped up these elegant studs - which most likely came with a bargain price tag.

Pearl Rope Drop Earrings, Accessorize

The Duchess also loves her pearl drop earrings from Annoushka, which she has worn on a number of special occasions over the years - though from the clip, it appears that her latest earrings are circle studs, rather than hoops.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie's go-to fashion designer gets Queen's approval

Royal fashion blogger UFO No More wrote on Twitter: "It looks to me that Kate is wearing @Accessorize Pearl Rope Earrings," with a follower replying: "It looks like them! As the hoop does not go around her earlobe but it stays in the front like a stud."

Kate also loves her pearl earrings from Annoushka

We reckon Kate's Annoushka earrings are a little smaller than her latest jewels, and the round pearl design certainly matches the Accessorize pair. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess has a large collection of affordable pieces we haven't seen her wear yet!

Kate wears: Polly Petal Drop Earrings, £8, Accessorize

Memorably, the royal has worn her 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' from Accessorize on a number of occasions, as well as her pink 'Polly Petal' numbers, £8, which sparked a mass sell-out - but luckily, they've been restocked due to their huge popularity.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.