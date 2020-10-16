Countess Sophie stuns in pretty pink florals as she speaks at UN event She appeared virtually from her home

The Countess of Wessex spoke from her home of Bagshot Park during a United Nations event to discuss the issue of eye health on Thursday.

Looking beautiful in a pink floral outfit, Sophie wore her blonde hair down and loose, and added a pretty pink lipstick to complement her look.

In her closing remarks following the event, she said: "Your excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, it's a great pleasure to be able to address you at this Friends of Vision event. I know that everyone here shares a passion for striving to improve the lives of those with vision and eyecare issues."

WATCH: Countess Sophie speaks at UN eyecare event

She concluded: "No longer should it be acceptable that vision loss is just a condition that is untreatable or merely the luck of the draw.

"The gift of sight enables everyone to live their lives to the fullest, releasing their potential to learn, to work and to lead productive and fulfilled lives. This makes it fundamental to global prosperity and the SDGs."

Sophie wore pretty pink florals

It's not yet known where Sophie's floral look is from, though the Countess is known to love wearing pink, botanical designs.

Whether it's fuchsia ball gowns, blush-coloured coats, plush-pink co-ords or rose-hued red carpet looks, we'd hasten a guess that it might just be her favourite colour to wear.

Sophie often wears pretty pink designs

In fact, Sophie's go-to designer Suzannah Crabbe has previously told HELLO! that it's the really bold colours that are out of the royal's usual comfort zone.

"She loves neutrals," she said. "She's got a very soft complexion, a very pretty English rose - and looks amazing in neutrals."

Sophie's bold green dress was a step out of her comfort zone

And speaking of Sophie's bold green Suzannah dress - that she's worn on a number of royal occasions - she added: "To go with the bright green was a real change… but she absolutely embraced the green, it was her idea - and then since then, we made a bright coral skirt with exactly the same pleats as that dress, which she wears with a cream top to various events. It's definitely her silhouette."