Love Meghan Markle's gold Cartier watch? I've found a stunning lookalike

Since marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle has inherited some beautiful jewellery pieces. Perhaps most notably, her Cartier Tank Française watch, which one belonged to Princess Diana.

The late mother of her husband Prince Harry had one of the world's most coveted jewellery collections, much of which she herself was gifted by King Charles III during their marriage.

The gold Cartier watch is the most iconic style by the French fashion house and buying one today will set you back at least £20,000. It has a delicate silhouette with a small rectangular face and linked bracelet strap - think elegance meets Art Deco.

© Getty Images Meghan wearing the Cartier watch at the 2022 Invictus Games

If you love Meghan's Cartier but it's just slightly out of budget, Abbott Lyon has launched a gorgeous lookalike, and it's the epitome of quiet luxury. The British jewellery brand has some amazing pieces and it's so affordable.

The Essence Watch has a gold five-link chain with a pearlescent square dial. It retails for £149/$180 and it's water-resistant, with a two-year guarantee.

There are already glowing customer reviews online, with one writing: "Absolutely love it, exactly what I expected when it comes to appearance and great quality!!!"

While another said: "Beautiful watch, looks exactly like the picture. Even better on the wrist."

And another wrote: "First time ever to order or buy from yourself. So happy and loved the packaging."

Princess Diana wearing her Cartier watch in the '90s

Meghan was first spotted wearing Princess Diana's watch back in 2020. Royal fashion fans noticed a flash of the distinctive Cartier style when she appeared in a video interview in September, and not long after she was pictured wearing it in her Time 100 portrait, released soon after leaving her role as a senior royal.

Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has since revealed it was actually passed down to Prince William initially, while Harry chose his mother's diamond and sapphire engagement ring. However, they switched when William proposed to Kate Middleton (now the Princess of Wales) in 2010.

Princess Diana was frequently seen wearing the Tank Française throughout the 1990s. She'd long been a fan of Cartier, previously wearing a similar style with a black leather strap, which was said to have been gifted to her by the Spencer family.

Not just a royal heirloom, the luxury Cartier style has been seen on the wrist of other A-listers, including Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift. Kim Kardashian is also said to have bought former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's gold Cartier for an eye-watering $300,000 in 2017.