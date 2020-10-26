Duchess Camilla shows off her laidback outdoor style - and we're getting Kate Middleton vibes The royal visited the National Arboretum on Monday

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another public appearance on Monday, visiting Westonbirt, The National Arboretum.

Unsurprisingly, the royal dressed comfortably for the outdoor engagement, opting to wear a khaki Musto jacket, matching trousers and her classic Dubarry boots - which are royal staple loved by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, too.

In fact, we can see some similarities to Kate's style in Camilla's latest look, since she also loves wearing Musto jackets, and often opts for similar khaki outfits for outdoor engagements.

WATCH: Camilla visits Westonbirt Arboretum

For Monday's visit, Camilla wore her custom-made Dubarry boots, which she was given in 2016 - at the 30th Anniversary Garden Party for the National Osteoporosis Society at St James Palace.

Camilla wore a chic laidback look

Sweetly, the orange laces were customised for the 'Lace Up For Bones' message of that year's campaign, which saw thousands of orange laces being sold, swapped and shared on social media.

While you can't purchase Camilla's on-off pair, the 'Galway Country Boot' can be purchased from the brand for £329.

The Duchess was given her boots as a special gift back in 2016

The Duchess is patron of the Friends of Westonbirt Arboretum, and toured the site on Monday to learn about the work being done around conservation, education and participation at the Arboretum.

Her latest stylish appearance comes after she wowed royal fans with a chic monochrome look during her visit to the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London recently.

Wearing a gorgeous monochrome outfit for her visit to the Pepper Pot Centre

Camilla's gorgeous photo garnered nearly a thousand comments on the Clarence House Instagram page in under a day.

"This is officially my new favourite outfit choice by The Duchess," one follower wrote, with another adding: "Your Royal Highness, amazing, fashionable, chic... you look great! We in our 70s can show them can't we!"