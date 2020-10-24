Duchess of Cornwall wows in ruffled dress for special awards ceremony Camilla urged the theatre industry to "remain resilient"

The Duchess of Cornwall made a glamorous appearance as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at this year's virtual ceremony.

Camilla, 73, donned a familiar magenta tiered ruffled dress, complete with voluminous bell sleeves and a fashionable 1920s-style drop-waist.

She teamed her evening ensemble with a black caped jacket, sheer tights and heels, adding the finishing touches with a layered necklace.

This isn't the first time that the Duchess has worn this particular frock. Camilla wore the dress for the 150th anniversary of the Press Association in May 2018 and again for an event at the London Palladium in November 2018.

During the virtual awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on Sunday, the Duchess urged the theatre industry to "please remain resilient" as she presented the award to Don Black.

The Duchess of Cornwall with Don Black (centre) and The Lord Lloyd-Webber

Camilla attended the recording at the theatre on Tuesday, where she quoted the maiden speech made by Laurence Olivier in the House of Lords, saying: "'I believe in the theatre… I believe that in a great city, or even in a small city or a village, a great theatre is the outward and visible sign of an inward and probable culture.'"

When presenting Mr Black with the statuette, the Duchess praised theatre artists, saying: "The last few months have, very sadly, hit theatres and those who work in them extremely hard, just as they have all the live performing arts.

"I was therefore delighted to learn about the creation of the Theatre Artists’ Fund, which has already made an enormous difference to many.

"I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility. Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you."

Camilla wearing the frock in 2018

The fund has raised almost £4m to date and helped over 2,600 people.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall regularly attend theatre, opera performances and classical concerts, both publicly and in private.

Don Black is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber on musicals such as Starlight Express, Sunset Boulevard and Whistle Down The Wind, and for the James Bond theme songs he co-wrote with composer John Barry – Thunderball, Diamonds Are Forever and The Man With The Golden Gun.

The Olivier Awards will be broadcast on Sunday 25 October on ITV at 10pm.

