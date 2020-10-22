We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has certainly sparked plenty of comments after her latest public appearance!

Prince Charles and Camilla's official Instagram account was inundated with compliments for Camilla after they shared a gorgeous candid shot of her rocking her monochrome outfit on Wednesday, during her visit to the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London.

The royal looked elegant as ever in her chic Fiona Clare ensemble, wearing a caped jacket over the top of her black dress and white shirt. She finished off her look with a leopard print face mask, which was a sweet handmade gift from a member of the public.

Camilla's latest outfit sparked hundreds of comments

Camilla's gorgeous photo garnered nearly a thousand comments in under a day, compared to the average of 150 that the royal couple usually receive.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall packing lunches at Pepper Pot Centre in Notting Hill

"This is officially my new favourite outfit choice by The Duchess," one follower wrote, with another adding: "Your Royal Highness, amazing, fashionable, chic... you look great! We in our 70s can show them can't we!"

A further fan commented: "What a fabulous outfit!" while another joked: "I mean, Cammie looking like she's gonna drop an Adele-esque album and change the world!"

The Duchess also carried her favourite DeMellier 'Mini Venice' bag, £295, which is also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex. Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton also own bags from the brand.

For Wednesday's engagement, she helped pack lunches for pensioners at the community centre, and even slipped in a special sweet treat from Clarence House – homemade chocolate brownies.

Camilla's monochrome outfit had royal fans talking

She arrived carrying the tray of delicious baked goods that one of the chefs at her London home had made for elderly people receiving meals on wheels from the Pepper Pot Centre in Notting Hill, west London.

Camilla's engagement at the social centre, which offers services to pensioners from the African Caribbean community, also saw her meet with volunteers who have been holding remote internet classes for over-50s since March.

